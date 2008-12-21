After finding fluke success a couple of years ago with “I’m Coming Home for Christmas,” a song that cracked some charts after appearing on an episode of “ER,” Milwaukee prog-rock fixture Joe Puerta saw the demand for a full length. Under the moniker Maji, Puerta and friends recorded Christmas Dreams, a set of mostly original songs, usually crafted in a slick, adult-contemporary pop style far removed from the tumultuous prog epics of Puerta’s best-known band, Ambrosia. A litany of Milwaukee music vets lend support during tonight’s 7 p.m. performance at the Turner Hall Ballroom, including Victor DeLorenzo, Paul Cebar, Grace Weber and Robin Pluer.