Christmas at the Movies

The box office is still hurting from extreme weather conditions around the country, so they’re hoping for a rally today when a round of new films opens up in time for Christmas. Among them are Marley & Me, the Owen Wilson-starring love letter to dogs; the Sin City-styled action-flick The Spirit; and the Brad-Pitt-ages-backward drama The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. And in a Christmas story we can all rally behind, Tom Cruise plots to kill Hitler (seriously) in Valkyrie. Check the ExpressMilwaukee.com film section for movie times.