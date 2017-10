The Historic Third Ward hosts its 22nd annual holiday celebration this weekend in Catalano Square. The two-day event kicks off this evening with a 5:30 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony, a 5:45 p.m. performance from the Trinity Irish Dancers, and 6 p.m. fireworks over the river. There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa photo ops, live reindeer and music until 8 p.m. The event continues Saturday afternoon with entertainment and children’s activities from noon to 3 p.m.