Selling 25 million books is a massive achievement for any author, but for Christopher Paolini, author of the best-selling Inheritance Cycle fantasy series, the feat is made even more impressive by his age. He was just a teenager when he wrote the series' inaugural installment, Eragon , in 2002, and he now holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for youngest best-selling author. This week Paolini released the fourth and final installment in the series, Inheritance , which is sure to be one of the year's biggest literary blockbusters. Paolini's appearance this afternoon includes a book signing, meet-and-greet, lecture and Q&A session, so have all of your dragon-related questions ready.