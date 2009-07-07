Jazz fans won’t have to wait until Thursday to get their jazz in the park fix this week, provided they’re willing to go to a different park than usual. Tonight Christopher’s Project, a lite jazz-fusion group from Milwaukee saxophonist Christopher Pipkins, plays Humboldt Park as part of Bay View’s Tuesday night Chill on the Hill concert series. Sticking mostly to softer sounds, Pipkins tackles samba, funk and the blues, with enough versatility and improvision to catch the ears even of purists who normally wouldn’t be caught listening to traditional jazz’s tamer cousin.