Chromeo w/ Mayer Hawthorne and Sammy Bananas Tonight @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7:30 p.m. The electro-funk duo Chromeo describes itself as “the only successful Arab/Jewish collaboration since the beginning of time,” a statement that speaks volumes about the group's cheeky sense of humor. The synth-rock outfit sometimes crosses the line between good-natured fun and straight-up irony—just listen to those bargain-bin synths on the group's latest album, 2010's Business Casual —but jokey or not, their '80s-inspired dance-funk throwbacks are reliable party starters.