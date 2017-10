Alums of the cult comedy program “Mystery Science Theater 3000” have split off into more or less two factions, with the late-period cast starting the audio commentary service Rifftrax and show creator Joel Hodgson and the early cast forming Cinematic Titanic, which rips into bad movies through DVDs and increasingly live performances. Tonight Cinematic Titanic does a double feature at the Turner Hall Ballroom, with separate performances at 7 p.m. (sold out as of this writing) and 10:30 p.m.