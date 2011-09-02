Annie Baker's comic-drama Circle Mirror Transformation follows a five-member ensemble through a series of isolated scenes at a community-center acting class. Kate Sherry plays the instructor leading a class that includes a talented actress (Beth Monhollen), a high-school student (Christine Pollnow), a recently divorced gentleman (Michael Weber) and her own husband (Jaime Jastrab). Actors and characters ricochet off one another in and out of the classroom, as director Mark Bucher valiantly holds it all together.