Following the Cirque du Soleil playbook of cramming as many amazing acts of human agility onto a stage as can possibly fit at one time, the touring production Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy is a blend of ballet, juggling, acrobatics and general feats of strength, with 25 performers and 150 costumes. Like the Cirque du Soleil’s productions it emulates, there’s no tangible plot here, but the show is themed around nature and wildlife, and thus features plenty of exotic animal costumes, including an ostrich and giraffes.