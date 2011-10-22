Cirque du Soleil: Quidam

Centering on a fantastical world dreamed up by its young protagonist Zoé, Quidam (Latin for “a nameless passer-by”) is Cirque du Soleil's ninth production and a much darker cousin to its fellow shows. Featuring mysterious characters—including the titular figure, a headless man said to simultaneously embody “both everyone and no one”—and macabre theatrics, Quidam addresses feelings of isolation and ennui. While the show evokes the dreaminess of a fairy tale, it remains grounded, if only metaphorically, in its acrobatic roots: Quidam 's set design utilizes a new rigging system that makes it possible for performers to enter and exit while already aloft, further adding to the dreamlike nature of the show. (Through Sunday, Oct. 23.)