With his smooth yet raspy voice, Citizen Cope’s Clarence Greenwood offers easy, freeform raps about whatever’s occupying his head at the moment. He puts a twist on the usual jam-band-esque solo artist by spicing the typical doses of rock, pop and reggae with ambient splashes of hip-hop and trip-hop, grounding his beats with earthy handclaps, snares and drums. Nobody will mistake Greenwood for a great rapperhe can sound an awful lot like Everlastbut when his sound falls into the right groove, as it does on his self-released new record, The Rainwater LP , he strikes a relaxed, agreeable vibe perfect for an afternoon chill session.