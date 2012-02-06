City and Colour w/ The Low Anthem

Dallad Green does double duty, serving as frontman of the Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire, and playing much softer, folker music under the alias City and Colour, a project tthat has increasingly commanded much of his time since he released its first album, <i>Sometiems</i>, in 2005. His latest is last year's <i>Little Hell</i>. Opening is the Rhode Island indie-folk esemble The Low Anthem, which fleshes out its baroque songs with all manner of vintage instruments. Its latest album, 2011's <i>Smart Flesh</i>, was largely recored in an abandoned meat factory, an unlikely building that imbued the record with chapel-esque acoustics.