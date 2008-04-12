One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred and was written by Chaplin, but it was also scored by the enduring silent film actor. Particularly during the film’s storied final scene, the swelling musical accompaniment conveys grand emotions that the down-to-earth characters on screen dare not. Tonight and tomorrow, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to this classic by performing the score as the film screens. Tonight’s performance is at 8 p.m. in the Uihlein Hall.