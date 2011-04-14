The Civil Wars w/ White Dress

The Civil Wars' East Nashville origins saturate the duo's music, with singer-songwriters Joy Williams and John Paul White coloring their folk-pop with the Appalachian ambiance and Bohemian spirit of their home neighborhood. A friendship with a "Grey's Anatomy" writer helped the duo score an early break in 2009, when their single "Poison & Wine" was featured in full on an episode of that TV drama. The group's first full-length album, Barton Hollow , arrived this year to high praise from Taylor Swift, who endorsed the band through a series of enthused tweets.