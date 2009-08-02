Lending the abbreviation of his band Camp Kill Yourself to brother Bam Margera and Brandon DiCamillo (pre “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam”) as the name of their CKY skateboarding video series paid off beautifully for Jess Margera. The success of the videos, which were more about violent pranks and dick and fart jokes than actual skating, gave Margera’s band CKY plenty of soundtrack exposure and the brand loyalty of thousands of Jackasses in the making. After the wheels fell off for them at Island in 2006, the skate-metal band signed with Roadrunner Records. Now, they return to the road with their fourth studio album, Carver City , which features “Hellions on Parade,” the final installment of their Hellview Trilogy.