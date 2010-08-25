Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists’ avant-garde approaches reference femininity and history in these aesthetically complementary exhibits. Twenty new pieces illustrate Stigliani’s confidence in using nontraditional techniques. Found objects like bows or fur combined with glitter and gold leaf imply luxurious, feminine finery. The artwork juxtaposes girlhood and womanhood, myth and reality, innocence and worldliness, in embodying the dichotomy facing women in our society: Does modern culture want a compliant, vulnerable young girl or a powerful, sensual woman? Worsham also plays with these concepts in her chromogenic prints filled with extravagant colors and sharp, crystallized light.