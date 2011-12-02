Clap Your Hands Say Yeah w/ Waters

Back in 2005, when it was still rare for bands to make much noise without a record deal—oh, how times have changed—Clap Your Hands Say Yeah won over the Internet with a heavily buzzed self-titled album that brimmed with exuberant hooks and quirky arrangements. A 2007 Dave Fridmann-produced sophomore album that toned down some of the band's eccentricities, Some Loud Thunder , divided fans and cooled some of the hype around the group, and the band took a couple of years off before recording this year's Hysterical , another collection of synth-heavy indie-rock.