From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow . Local actor David Ferrie, who shined in the Boulevard Theatre’s production of the two-person drama Roses in December last year, this time takes the stage alone, depicting the title character. Boulevard Theatre’s production of Clarence Darrow runs through Nov. 1.