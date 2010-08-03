Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard

Maybe if the “American Idol” Season One movie cash-in From Justin to Kelly had not rightly bombed at the box office, the world would have been treated to a much more interesting film about the show’s Season Two finalists, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken. The soft-spoken, heavyset R&B singer and the fey, wide-eyed theater kid forged a seemingly genuine friendship during the show and, despite their demographic differences, their bromance has continued off-screen. The two are now sharing a tour that promises plenty of duets.