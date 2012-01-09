Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exhibit, “Cleopatra: The Search for the Last Queen of Egypt.” The Planetarium's full-dome technology plunges viewers into a world where Cleopatra's Palace and the Alexandria Library are still intact. One of the seven wonders of the world, the Pharos Lighthouse, is also featured. The film sheds intriguing light on the mystery behind Cleopatra and her reign. <P>