Closer to My Dreams Tour w/ Tyga

After being discovered by Travie McCoy of the emo-generation alt-rap group Gym Class Heroes, Compton-born rapper Tyga soon fell into more traditional rap circles, joining Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment. Though he hasn't achieved the ubiquity of fellow Wayne protégés Drake and Nicki Minaj, he raised his profile considerably with last year's Fan of a Fan mixtape collaboration with Chris Brown, which yielded the radio hit “Deuces.” Tyga headlines the “Closer to My Dreams” tour supported by fellow Young Money draftee Lil Twist, as well as Mindless Behavior, Diggy Simmons, Jawan Harris and Trevante.