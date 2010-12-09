Cloud Cult w/ Dark Dark Dark

Minneapolis’ Cloud Cult shares Eels’ love of quirky, electronic beats and cinematic soundscapes as well as Beck’s knack for dynamic, flashy live shows. Thematically, much of the group’s music is inspired by the 2002 death of frontman Craig Minowa’s young sonsomber subject matter that only furthers the Eels comparisonsbut the band’s visually loaded concerts feel more like colorful birthday parties than funerals. The group’s new album, Light Chasers , finds Minowa in better spirits, reveling in the recent birth of his son. It’s one of the band’s most upbeat records, flushed with bright electronics and Arcade Fire-esque grandeur.