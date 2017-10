Radio doesn’t have much use for Clutch’s brand of hard rock, but at this point, Clutch doesn’t have much use for the radio, either. The Maryland band, which began in the ’90s by melding Led Zeppelin-esque riffs with Faith No More-styled funk, all but gave up hopes of radio play at the turn of the century and turned its attention toward the road. The constant touring paid off: Their new independent album, Strange Cousins From the West , cracked the top 40, a first in the band’s 18-year history.