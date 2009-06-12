Clyde Stubblefield and the B3 Bombers

Clyde Stubblefield was James Brown’s drummer during the entertainer’s 1960s prime, filling in funk staples like “Say It LoudI’m Black and I’m Proud,” “Cold Sweat,” “Ain’t it Funky Now” and “Funky Drummer,” songs that have all found second (and third, and fourth, and fifth) lives in hip-hop, where Stubblefield’s breaks have been endlessly recycled. Stubblefield boasts of being the most sampled musician in the world, and while there’s no way to quantify that, it’s hard to imagine anybody else coming close. Stubblefield settled down in Madison decades ago, where he hosts a low-key, weekly Monday night gig and occasionally jams with the locals (memorably joining Garbage for a couple of cuts on their debut record), but tonight he gives his Clyde Stubblefield Band the night off and sits in with Dan Trudell’s B3 Bombers, a low-end-riding Chicago ensemble led by Trudell’s eager Hammond organ.