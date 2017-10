Heavy rockers who lighten their hard-rock with washes of Americana and Black Crowes-styled boogie, The Cocksmiths were as unrelenting as you’d expect from a band that features members of favorite Milwaukee bands like The Probers, Big Dumb Dick and Revolver. After five years, though, tonight The Cocksmiths are calling it quits, disbanding on good terms following one final concert tonight. Bring earplugs, because if ever there was an occasion for the group to play particularly loud, this is it.