Heavy rockers who lighten their hard-rock with washes of Americana and Black Crowes-styled boogie, The Cocksmiths are as unrelenting as you’d expect from a band that features members past and present of Milwaukee bands like The Probers, Big Dumb Dick and Revolver. Expect plenty of head-banging, from both those onstage and off, when the band plays songs tonight from their 2007 album Trouble Pill at a Club Garibaldi show they’ll split with Deagun Jones tonight.