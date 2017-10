After distinguished stints backing blues greats John Mayall and Albert Collins, guitarist Coco Montoya finally took a stab at his own solo career in 1995, and he’s been recording steadily ever since. Though he cut his teeth with sharp, electric riffs, on recent records he’s fall into a softer, more soulful sound a la Robert Cray, but like Cray, Montoya tends to turn up the heat with his live band. Tonight he headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall, playing behind his 2007 album Dirty Deal.