For 15 years, Yukon, Okla.-born Cody Canada fronted the band Cross Canadian Ragweed, melding the red dirt music influences he gleaned from his experiences in Oklahoma with alternative rock sensibilities. The band's breakup occurred shortly after the release of their 2009 album, Happiness and All the Other Things, but their sound lives on through Canada's new group, Cody Canada and the Departed. Slated for release this June, the band's debut album, This Is Indian Land, will feature a combination of covers and originals saturated with Okie flavor.