Colbie Caillat w/ Andy Grammer

The daughter of Fleetwood Mac producer Ken Caillat, clean-scrubbed adult alternative “it girl” Colbie Caillat offers a fluffy alternative for “Grey's Anatomy” viewers who find Norah Jones too heavy or Jason Mraz too dark. Caillat's preciousness can sometimes get the best of her—her 2009 sophomore album, Breakthrough , leaned a little too hard on her sprightly personality, to cloying effect—but her latest album, All of You , adds a welcome dose of caffeine to her coffeehouse-friendly pop. It's a much livelier album, and a good deal more eclectic than its predecessor, drawing liberally from reggae and soft-pop and even making room for a guest rap from Common on the track “Favorite Song.”