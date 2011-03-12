Cold War Kids w/ A Lull

On Cold War Kids' breakout debut album, 2006's Robbers & Cowards , the Long Beach quartet's signature clanging piano keys, off-kilter guitar and murky bass notes collude with Nathan Willett's soaring, gospel-like vocals for an unusually raw and soulful listen. Recreating that "Hang Me Up to Dry" magic has proved difficult for the group, however. The band's politically minded 2008 follow-up, Loyalty to Loyalty , was overbearingly loud and bluesy, lacking their debut's finesse, and their new record, Mine Is Yours , suffers from the opposite problem. Willett's throaty squall has settled into an easygoing Tracy Chapman emulation, and the band's jarring instrumentation has mellowed into a barely there, radio-tame purr.