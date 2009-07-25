Coldplay w/ Elbow

Accusations of plagiarism hurled by Joe Satriani last year and more recently by Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) unsurprisingly haven’t taken a toll on Coldplay’s unstoppable popularity. Just this month Chris Martin and company became the first artists to sell 1 million full digital albums in the United States. After the chilly critical response to the band’s third album, 2005’s X&Y , which prompted a scathing takedown in The New York Times , the band reclaimed their early critical standing and cemented their superstar status with last year’s Viva La Vida , a brisker album that supplemented the band’s grand ballads with dynamic, studio-kissed arrangements.