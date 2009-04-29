Colin Hay w/ Peter Mulvey

A familiar face from the early days of MTV, Colin Hay affably fronted the Australian pop band Men at Work, scoring a handful of lighthearted Police-inspired hits like “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now.” Since that band’s hiatus, Hay has worked with Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band and nurtured a solo careerhis latest, Are You Lookin’ At Me? , is his ninth solo disc, a laid-back affair that spotlights his trademark gentle humor. His road-tested solo shows spotlight a mix of solo material and stripped-down Men at Work hits, which have held up much better than much of the music from that era.