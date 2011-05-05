A familiar face from the early days of MTV, Colin Hay affably fronted the Australian pop band Men at Work, scoring a handful of lighthearted Police-inspired hits like “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now.” Since that band's hiatus—which seems permanent, given how guitarist Ronald Strykert allegedly threatened to kill Hay—Hay has worked with Ringo Starr's All Starr Band and nurtured a solo career. This year he will release his eleventh solo album, Gathering Mercury , a laid-back affair that spotlights his trademark gentle humor. His road-tested solo shows spotlight a mix of solo material and stripped-down Men at Work hits, which have held up much better than much of the music from that era.