Since The Decemberists released their breakout album Picaresque in 2005, frontman Colin Meloy has twice taken to the road for short solo acoustic tours. Each jaunt has brought with it a special tour-only EP tackling the catalogs of such luminaries as Judy Collins and Morrissey, and his latest go-round is no different, as concertgoers can purchase Colin Meloy Sings Sam Cooke at the merchandise table. Fans of The Decemberists’ more recent prog-rock endeavors will likely be out of luck at Meloy’s 8 p.m. Pabst Theater show tonight, since Meloy usually rolls out only the covers and his band’s more stripped-down fare for his solo shows. Fans can expect a few numbers with opener and occasional Decemberists collaborator Laura Gibson however. The Portland, Ore., singer’s delicate voice can be heard singing background on all of Meloy’s solo releases.