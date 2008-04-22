Since The Decemberists released their breakout album Picaresque in 2005, frontman Colin Meloy has twice taken to the road for short solo acoustic tours. Each jaunt has brought with it a special tour-only EP tackling the catalogs of such luminaries as Judy Collins and Morrissey, and his latest go-round is no different, as concertgoers can purchase Colin Meloy Sings Sam Cooke at the merchandise table. Fans of The Decemberists’ more recent prog-rock endeavors will likely be out of luck at Meloy’s 8 p.m. Pabst Theater show tonight, since Meloy usually rolls out only the covers and his band’s more stripped-down fare for his solo shows. Fans can expect a few numbers with opener and occasional Decemberists collaborator Laura Gibson however. The Portland, Ore., singer’s delicate voice can be heard singing background on all of Meloy’s solo releases.
Colin Meloy
Tonight @ the Pabst Theater - 8:00 p.m.
×