Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2003, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British versions, have toured behind a two-man version of the show, revisiting the show’s games and creating new ones, with ample audience interaction. For the seventh year in a row, they’ll be performing at the Pabst Theater this weekend. [For an interview with Sherwood from last year, click here.]