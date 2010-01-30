Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2003, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British versions, have toured behind a two-man version of the show, revisiting the show’s games and creating new ones, with ample audience interaction. For the sixth year in a row, they’ll be performing at the Pabst Theater, but this time they’ve brought along a camera crew. These two shows will be filmed for a comedy special. [For an interview with Sherwood, click here.]