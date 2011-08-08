Harley-Davidson is best known for manufacturing motorcycles, of course, but throughout the company's long history it has also produced a host of lesser products, including lawnmowers, snowmobiles and jet engines. Many of these items (some of them downright bizarre) are on display along with a host of other relics from Harley-Davidson's long, sometimes odd history as part of the Harley-Davidson Museum's “Collection X: Weird Wild Wonders of the Harley-Davidson Museum” exhibition, which is open through Aug. 21. The exhibit also includes a host of motorcycle-inspired novelties, from coffee urns to fishing lures.