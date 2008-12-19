Experimental music guru Jon Mueller has spent the years following the break-up of his math-rock band Pele exploring the limits of percussive composition over multiple, often cerebral projects, but as part of the Milwaukee experimental rock combo Collections of Colonies of Bees, Mueller gets to reconcile his love of smart ambience and pounding rock, while introducing beautiful compositions even more elaborate than Pele’s. The group plays a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight with Sleep Tight Co. and The Wordplay.