Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has the admirable, Kurt Cobain-like trait of tirelessly endorsing music he loves, and he’s saved some of his highest praise for Milwaukee’s Collections of Colonies of Bees, which he’s called his favorite band. “If the world was perfect, they would be as big as U2,” Vernon told Pitchforkmedia. Vernon has teamed up with the Milwaukee quintet behind a project called The Volcano Choir, with plans of releasing an album in late September. That record will undoubtedly fast-track the Milwaukee ensemble to the spotlight, but in all likelihood the group would have found their way there on their own, anyway. Demand for post-rock is at a high, and bloggers and publications of stature were already noting that Collections of Colonies of Bees’ variation of post-rock is as bright and enticing as any other out there.