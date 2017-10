Milwaukee's post-rock sextet Collections of Colonies of Bees was well on its way toward building a national following after 2008's majestic full-length, <i>Birds</i>, when a 2009 collaboration with Bon Iver blog-magnet Justin Vernon, the Volcano Choir album <i>Unmap</i>, expedited the process, cementing the group's reputation as one of the country's most innovative post-rock ensembles. Last year the group debuted a new lineup and released its gorgeous latest album, <i>GIVING</i>.