Collections of Colonies of Bees w/ Canyons of Static and This is Versailles

Milwaukee’s post-rock septet Collections of Colonies of Bees was well on its way toward building a national following after last year’s majestic full-length, Birds , but a collaboration this year with Bon Iver blog-magnet Justin Vernon (an album as Volcano Choir, Unmap ) expedited the process, cementing the group’s reputation as one of the country’s most innovative post-rock ensembles. Bees’ peers Canyons of Static craft similarly gorgeous post-rock suites with a grander, skyscraping scope and shoegazey sheen. The two acts share a bill tonight at the Cactus Club, but those under 21 shouldn’t feel too left out: The bands will also anchor a Saturday night all-ages show at the Borg Ward Collective.