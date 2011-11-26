Collections of Colonies of Bees w/ Peter Wolf Crier

Milwaukee's post-rock sextet Collections of Colonies of Bees was well on its way toward building a national following after 2008's majestic full-length, Birds , when a 2009 collaboration with Bon Iver blog-magnet Justin Vernon, the Volcano Choir album Unmap , expedited the process, cementing the group's reputation as one of the country's most innovative post-rock ensembles. Tonight's show is the band's first live performance since the release of its gorgeous latest album, GIVING , and its first with a new lineup that includes Ben Derickson of All Tiny Creatures on drums and Decibully's Nick Sanborn on Rhodes piano. The group shares this show with the Minneapolis loud-folk duo Peter Wolf Crier, which this year released its sophomore album, Garden of Arms , on Jagjaguwar Records.