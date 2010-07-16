Collections of Colonies of Bees w/ All Tiny Creatures and Castle Thunder

Tonight’s concert from Collections of Colonies of Bees is of particular significance to the Milwaukee instrumental post-rock band: It will be their last local show with founding drummer Jon Mueller, who is leaving the group at the end of the year. His departure comes as the group’s profile has never been higher, following a collaboration with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon called Volcano Choir that yielded the 2009 album Unmap , which was cited by national music press as one of last year’s best albums. Tonight’s show is part of WMSE’s Radio Summer Camp Music Festival.