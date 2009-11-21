Collector's Day

There are probably a million psychological and sociological reasons for humans’ passion for collecting. Maybe it’s our need for categorization and order. Maybe it’s a desire for a sense of completeness that our messy world can’t offer. Or maybe, it’s just fun to see so many similar things in one place. Whatever the motivation, a well- maintained collection, of even the most ephemeral junk, holds a certain fascination for us. Recognizing the historical and cultural importance of such accumulations, The Milwaukee Public Museum (a fancy-pants collection in its own right) has opened its doors to local enthusiasts, inviting them to share their coveted collections with the public. From Pez dispensers and Elvis memorabilia to historical American flags and, um, Bratz dolls, these meticulously amassed collections offer a unique glimpse into the preoccupations of the American people, and just might be as fun to look at as they were to assemble. Well, maybe.