Penned by black feminist playwright Ntozake Shange in the mid-’70s, a time when the theater didn’t offer many strong rolls for black women, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf touched on enough heavy social issues like abortion and rape to fuel an entire season of a Norman Lear sitcom, attracting widespread buzz, acclaim and a Tony Award nomination. For three nights, through Wednesday, Sept. 23, local director Andre Lee Ellis brings his production of Shange’s monologue-laden play to the UWM Union’s Wisconsin Room, with a cast of some of the city’s strongest women actors.