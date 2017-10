It’s a testament to the burgeoning power of Chelsea Handler’s brand that the host of the E! network celeb-skewing gabfest “Chelsea Lately” can launch a tour behind the show without appearing on it herself. Though the “Comedians of Chelsea Lately” tour won’t feature Handler, it will include show regulars Sarah Colonna, Jo Koy and twin brothers Randy and Jason Sklar. Also on hand will be Handler’s personal assistant/sidekick, Chuy.