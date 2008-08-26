John Lennon picked up a pencil long before his mother Julia bought him his first guitar as a teenager. His talent consistently evolved, leading him to art school and a working practice as a visual artist afterwards. The exhibition "Coming Together Through the Art of John Lennon" is now on display at the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum. It features 27 pieces of Lennon's artwork, including original and limited prints, chosen from the private collection of a mysterious Waukesha benefactor. The museum claims this assemblage of images is the third largest collection of Lennon art in the world and has never before been displayed to the public. All items will be returned to the collector when the exhibit closes on Sept. 1, perhaps never to be shown again.