Is “Gossip Girl” the next “O.C.” or “Grey’s Anatomy,” a show that can make stars out of little known musicians through simple song placement? The Chicago alt-rock band Company of Thieves suggests the show might be. The band steadily picked up traction after its single “Oscar Wilde” was featured on episode of the trendsetting CW drama. Company of Thieves singer Genevieve Schatz has earned comparisons to Fiona Apple for her strong personality and aggressive voice, though in her dramatic lyrics and grad-school literary references she better resembles Rainer Maria’s Caithlin De Marrais.