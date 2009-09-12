In the late 1960s, Chicago-born actor/playwright George Furth wrote a series of one-acts about modern relationships in which he wanted a single actress to play all of the female leads. Furth showed the scripts to Stephen Sondheim, who conferred with producer Harold Prince, and it was decided that the shorts would work well as a musical about five married couples living in New York as seen through the eyes of their mutual friend, a bachelor in his mid-30s. The musical, Company , played out in a series of vignettes and proved to be a critical success, winning several awards. Off the Wall Theatre brings the hit musical to Milwaukee this month as it opens its 2009-2010 season.