The Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC) created <I>The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)</i>, a fast-paced comic trek through most of Shakespeare's plays, more than 20 years ago. If it lacks the sophistication of later RSC works like <I>All the Great Books</i>, it's one of the company's most laugh-out-loud creations, an entertaining night of comedy satirizing a literary legend. Director Sean Graney directs this wildly energetic comedy through March 11 at the Milwaukee Rep's Stackner Cabaret.